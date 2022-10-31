Not Available

Weighing close to 100 kg, Nhon is a contented, fat woman, with a good heart. She happily lives as a hair dresser at her own salon with her boyfriend. She decides to go to Bangkok to take part in the famous Jumbo Queen contest for large women. Her father Banchar who has a bad attitude towards obese people, sees her on TV and tries to stop her from being in the contest. It doesn't work though, as Nhon seems to be getting more and more popular. Nhon has to prove herself to her father that the merit is in the heart not in the size of her body.