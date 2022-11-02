Not Available

Last year a team of French Free Runners captivated Londoners when they scaled some of the city's most famous landmarks from the Albert Hall to HMS Belfast for Channel 4's Jump London . This time they've decided to take on the whole country in a new project that ranges from Edinburgh to Cardiff. For Jump Britain , Foucan and his team are joined by members of the burgeoning UK Parkour scene as they tackle some of the UK's most iconic sites including Edinburgh Castle and the Forth Rail Bridge in Scotland, the Giant's Causeway and Derry's Walls in Northern Ireland, the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, the Tyne Bridge in Newcastle and the ICC in Birmingham.