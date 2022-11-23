Not Available

Jump Jilani is a South Indian Tollywood Telugu romance comedy film. Jump Jilani is about a family vilas which has been passed down the generations and is now on its uppers. In parallel to the tale about its renaissance are love stories involving its two owners, Satti (Allari Naresh) falls for Madhavi (Isha Chawla) not having a clue that she is the sanitary inspector who serves notice to Satyanarayana Vilas, but wins her heart. Meanwhile, Ram Babu (Allari Naresh) the robber and convict brother enters the scene to change the course of Vilas, which is giving up to the modern restaurants.