Tanya is 40 years old, has an adult daughter and a reliable husband, whose birthday it is today. That means, after work the whole family goes to a restaurant. Tanya’s plans are crossed by her first great love, Denis, who has suddenly arrived in Moscow for business. Tanya and Denis spend this day together, and for a while forget that they are no longer 20. This id different from all the other seldom meetings, because Denis puts Tanya before a choice: here is her stable life where there is a husband and a daughter, and there is a ticket to Berlin where they can go together and try to make up all the years they have missed out.