Jump to a Full Moon

The end of the 19th century. Far East. Harsh nature and numerous wild animals. A lost village in the boreal forest. A hunter from the indigenous Orochi people rescues a little Russian girl from a plundered caravan and raises her as his daughter. Years pass by, the girl grows up and the village lifestyle changes too. The gold rush, hunting and robber warbags, the fight for the possession of beauty to the death. From firearms to steel tiger claws. Severe manners, wild customs where truth, hardness of mind and primal power win.