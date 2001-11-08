2001

Jump Tomorrow

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

November 8th, 2001

Studio

Eureka Pictures

When shy, straitlaced George (Tunde Adebimpe) meets vivacious, adorable Alicia (Natalia Verbeke), he's instantly smitten -- which puts his imminent arranged marriage in jeopardy. He vows to do the right thing, but then he falls in with Gerard (Hippolyte Girardot), a lovesick, voluble Frenchman who overcomes George's sense of propriety and takes him on a meandering road trip to amour.

Cast

Tunde AdebimpeGeorge
Natalia VerbekeAlicia
Murielle ArdenClaudette Chadoutard
James WilbyNathan
Kaili VernoffHeather Leather
Hippolyte GirardotGérard

