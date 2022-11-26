Not Available

Two pieces of found footage were used to produce Jumpcut: a series of frames cut from the head and tails of various takes of a talking head shot for a 1970s industrial film or commercial; and a piece of 1950s/60s home movie footage depicting a jumping child interrupted by the perforation marks at the end of the reel. Both images are processed through the Cox Box. The loop of the jumping boy had developed, over time, a network of miniscule cracks in the emulsion which were further emphasised by the increased contrast of the processing and the slow motion.