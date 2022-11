Not Available

From the hidee-hidee-hidee-hi of Cab Calloway to the swingin sounds of Artie Shaw, see and hear performances of timeless classics by the jazz greats of the 1940s and 50s. Culled from an archive of rare short films called the first music videos many made for Soundie machines, the visual jukeboxes of the era this collection allows you to experience jazz as it was performed in the nightclubs and music halls where it was born.