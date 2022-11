Not Available

“The story of Jerald Martin begins with his background growing up and his journey of how he came to Rockford. He explains his youth and then tells why he decided to join the army. Jerald unfolds the stories of what he did during service, and discusses some of the undercover work he was able to be apart of. From Jerald, we are able to learn more about his story and the lessons he has carried with him. In the least, Jerald will indeed put a smile on your face."