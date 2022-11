Not Available

My granny is old, she suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, hardly remembers anything, hardly walks, hardly speaks. She even spits everywhere while eating. Granny becomes a "child", and her daughter becomes her "mother". She takes care of her, hoping that my granny will get better someday, just like a child will finally grow up. But people can only get older and older. Granny is too old, the only thing she can remember, is the date of her grandson's birthday, June 30th."