What happened on june 9? On a search for some harmless fun at the end of the school year, 17 year-old Derek boggman led his friends on a mischievous journey of caught-on-camera pranks. But on their quest to find even bigger thrills, something else found them first. The "Boston Mills 5" were never heard from again...until now. Witness the complete recording of the horrors surrounding june 9. The first scream was for fun. The second scream was for help.