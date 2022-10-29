June - The Riots in Brazil

Not Available

In the month of the Brazil World Cup, the documentary shows how the demonstrations against an increase in public transportation fares in São Paulo in June of 2013, evolved to national scale, reaching hundreds of cities. The movement took over one million people to the streets and it became an uprising against corruption, the lack of public services and the copious spendings on the World Cup. The film proposes a reflection on the changes conquered by protesters and asks the question: will tomorrow be bigger?