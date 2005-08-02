2005

Junebug

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 2nd, 2005

Studio

Epoch Films

On the way to meet with an independent artist in the South, newlywed art dealer Madeleine (Embeth Davidtz) is convinced by her husband, George (Alessandro Nivola), that they should stop to meet his family in North Carolina. Madeleine's affluent lifestyle clashes with the family, but she befriends George's wide-eyed and pregnant sister-in-law, Ashley (Amy Adams), who is nearing her due date. Through the family, Madeleine gains greater insight into George's character.

Cast

Amy AdamsAshley Johnsten
Ben McKenzieJohnny
Alessandro NivolaGeorge
Celia WestonPeg
Scott WilsonEugene
Frank Hoyt TaylorDavid Wark

