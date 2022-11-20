Junge für alles

Not Available

Boy ('the helper') tells the story of an invisible member of our society, an illegal Filipino cleaner. He has no name. Moving continuously from one location to the other, he is living between being seen and being invisible, between his life with his boyfriend, an erotic dancer, and his role as financial provider of his family back home. All this changes when his boyfriend auditions for a dance-company and one of his employers commits suicide. A charming photographer shows interest in him. He wants him as a model for a photo series.