In 2008 the Indian Government launched an initiative to train 500 million of the rural poor to work in tits growing industrial sector; a policy that new prime minister Nerendra Modi intends to continue. This is the story of two village girls caught up in India's rapid expansion into the globalised world. Jungle Sisters follows best friends Bhanu and Bhuntu as they make the journey of their lives. Travelling 1000 miles to find a new future in Modi's business-friendly India, they take their place in the ranks of factory workers. But as the reality of life on the factory floor forces them to make a dramatic decision, the film becomes an epic tale of love, hope and survival.