Roddy Piper portrays a police Lt. working undercover in the so-called Jungleground. His sting operation goes bad and as a result he is caught. Young Odin, his captor and would be drug lord decide to play a game with Roddy. Roddy is given until morning to make it out of the Jungleground alive. Odin and his men however are hunting Roddy; and Odin also has a little insurance, he's kidnapped Roddy's soon to be fiance.