Jean-Pierre Bauwens Junior is a 23-year-old youth world champion in the lightweight category of boxing, with a very special family. He is the oldest of seven siblings, four of whom suffer from autism. Junior doesn't just fight for pride or glory; he is fighting for a better future for his poor family. By boxing his way to the top, he wants to buy them a bigger house. But then tragedy strikes: Junior's autistic brother kills his father by accident. This film shows the tough clash between a loving family and the cold reality.