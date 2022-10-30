Junior High Spy

Not Available

When his F.B.I. agent father is abducted, Ricky Lazio, Jr. believes he knows who did it but the agency dismisses his lead as child's play. Forced into action - and armed with an array of his dad's high-tech spy gadgets - Ricky enlists the aid of his quick-thinking, computer-genius best friend, to help track down his Dad. From thrilling motocross races, to speed boat chases, to martial arts showdowns, they now need to evade the watchful eye of the F.B.I, get their homework done before dinner and save the day.