A Manhattan family's Christmas season turns topsy-turvy when 13-year-old Judy Graves (Peggy Ann Garner) mistakenly thinks her newly-arrived visiting uncle has just been released from prison. Director George Seaton's 1945 comedy, adapted from the hit Broadway play, also features Allyn Joslyn, John Alexander, Sylvia Field, Mona Freeman, Connie Gilchrist, Barbara Whiting, Faye Marlowe, Michael Dunne, Scotty Beckett, Stanley Prager and Ruby Dandridge.