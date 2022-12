Not Available

Izumi Yasuura, who came to a port town, started working at a snack run by Mako. Izumi's mild personality and cute appearance make him a popular figure among florist Shoichi and regular customers. One evening, Izumi meets Mikio, who plays a folk guitar alone at the foot of the bridge. Eventually they fell in love and started living together. However, a few years later, Mikio transformed into a thug and became a string of springs ...