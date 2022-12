Not Available

Homer and Langley Collyer were two of the world's most infamous hoarders. Packed floor to ceiling, their New York brownstone became a labyrinth of tunnels and traps. They were utter recluses who might have passed away into obscurity were it not for the bizarre circumstances of their deaths. Using elaborate paper puppets, Junk Palace takes you into the Collyers' strange world and imagines what life was like for these unique individuals.