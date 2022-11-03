Junkers Come Here

Not Available

Hiromi appears on the outside to be a mature, resilient girl, but on the inside she feels like she's falling apart. She hardly sees her parents at all, as they are always busy with work. Then she learns that her parents are considering a divorce and she may have to make the heartrending choice of deciding which parent to live with. On top of that, Hiromi's tutor, Keisuke (on whom Hiromi has a crush), is getting married, and Hiromi fears that she soon will be completely alone. She finds herself comforted by Junkers, an unusual dog with the ability to speak and grant her three wishes.