Nestled in the remains of the Australian omnium, Junkertown was once "home sweet home" to everyone’s favorite criminal masterminds, Junkrat and Roadhog. Since being exiled by the Queen of Junkertown, this dangerous duo has burned, bombed, robbed, and killed their way across the world in search of one thing: TREASURE! Now, these infamous Junkers have returned Down Under to bribe their way back into the Queen’s good graces. Will their plan work or will it all come up...explode-y?