Junkyard Dykes!

Not Available

Queen Junkyard Dyke Lacey Rose is in her delivery truck when she rescues Valeria and Vixxen (en route to their wedding) from their dilapidated wreck. She does more than just jack them up and pump their tire! Queen Lacey accuses Super dykes Misty and Beverly of dogging it on the job. A cat fight ensues and all three end up riding high on the short end of a bumper...literally! Nicole and Sally get it up the ass and the pussy simultaneously, with a homemade twin tail pipe that really "bottoms out!"