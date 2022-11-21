Not Available

JUNO'S WONDERFUL DAY is an award winning and critically acclaimed children's DVD beautifully designed around carefully selected classical music pieces by composers ranging from Bach and Mozart to Smetana. Each piece directly relates to the visuals and moods of specific scenes helping bolster baby's cognitive development of shapes, numbers, moods and spatial reasoning. As Juno travels through her day meeting and playing with each of her friends, babies as well as young children will want to join in with the entire cast of delightful puppets as they sing, rhyme, dance and learn colors, number and rhythms.