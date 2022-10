Not Available

Though they are light-years away from their home planet, the students aboard the university space station Ilea still find themselves dealing with the down-to-earth travails of friendship and romance amid the perils of deep-space travel. Cogs in the wheel of the ongoing Daedalus Project, Gabriella Tanzi (Fay Masterson) and her classmates struggle to find their own identity in the new frontier of interstellar space.