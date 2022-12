Not Available

Mei Feng, 50, runs a karaoke bar called "Love God". 60 year old Lin Sang is a former signer who is yet to come out. 70 years old, Wang Dong is passionately pursuing Mei Feng. Liu Jie, also 50, is a housewife and an admirer of Lin Sang. Xiao Chen, 20, is the driver of Wang Dong and gets emotionally involved with Mei Feng. Junxiong, also in his 50s, is Mei Feng's ex-husband and hoping to reunite with her. "Love God" intertwines these friends and regular customers...