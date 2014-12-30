2014

Jurassic City

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 30th, 2014

Studio

Little Dragon Productions

When a top-secret laboratory is unexpectedly breached, thousands of rampaging raptors are unleashed on Los Angeles! A black-ops unit is mobilized to contain the creatures before they cause city-wide chaos. Simultaneously, a truckload of raptors is rerouted to a nearby prison. Upon their escape, these ferocious flesh-eaters are beyond containment. This is Jurassic judgment night for smoking hot sorority girls, sinister scientists, muscle-bound military and doomed death-row inmates! It's about to get bloody in Jurassic City!

Cast

Ray WiseWarden Lewis
Kevin GageDoyle
Dana MelaniePippi
Kayla CarlyleSarah
Vernon WellsAgent LaFranco
Jack ForcinitoCaptain Talbot

