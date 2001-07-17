2001

Jurassic Park III

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 17th, 2001

Studio

Amblin Entertainment

In need of funds for research, Dr. Alan Grant accepts a large sum of money to accompany Paul and Amanda Kirby on an aerial tour of the infamous Isla Sorna. It isn't long before all hell breaks loose and the stranded wayfarers must fight for survival as a host of new -- and even more deadly -- dinosaurs try to make snacks of them.

Cast

Sam NeillDr. Alan Grant
William H. MacyPaul Kirby
Téa LeoniAmanda Kirby
Trevor MorganErik Kirby
Alessandro NivolaBilly Brennan
Michael JeterMr. Udesky

