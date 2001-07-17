Jurassic Park III

In need of funds for research, Dr. Alan Grant accepts a large sum of money to accompany Paul and Amanda Kirby on an aerial tour of the infamous Isla Sorna. It isn't long before all hell breaks loose and the stranded wayfarers must fight for survival as a host of new -- and even more deadly -- dinosaurs try to make snacks of them.
|Sam Neill
|Dr. Alan Grant
|William H. Macy
|Paul Kirby
|Téa Leoni
|Amanda Kirby
|Trevor Morgan
|Erik Kirby
|Alessandro Nivola
|Billy Brennan
|Michael Jeter
|Mr. Udesky
