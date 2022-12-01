Jurassic Park: Island Survival

Not Available

Isla Nublar, 2005. Approx. 120 miles off the coast of Costa Rica, 87 miles away from Isla Sorna. "There are several paleontologist missing on Isla Nublar. They had an expedition to explore and excavate the island for bone samples from several dinosaurs for extracting DNA sequences. Other important mission is to find the missing embryos from the Barbasol Cryogenics Can. On behalf of Simon Masrani, the science research team had to find out where those specimens are and have to check some important documents at the abandoned foliaged InGen Reseach Compound, which is decaying and overrun with vines deep in the dense afforestation now.