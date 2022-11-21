Jurassic Prank

Not Available

Dinosaurs . . . mighty creatures that supposedly roamed the earth millions of years ago. Where did they come from? How did they live? Where did they go? Did they really evolve into birds? Do dinosaurs prove evolution? Christians frequently struggle with these questions. How do we reconcile the Bible and dinosaurs? How do we teach our children about dinosaurs? In this very entertaining presentation, Dr. Tommy Mitchell uses clips from the movie Jurassic Park to illustrate how the world indoctrinates us with evolutionary concepts. Using the Bible, he shows how dinosaurs really fit into history while debunking many of the popular fallacies about these creatures.