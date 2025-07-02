Jurassic World Rebirth

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, covert operations expert Zora Bennett is contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.
|Scarlett Johansson
|Zora Bennett
|Mahershala Ali
|Duncan Kincaid
|Jonathan Bailey
|Dr. Henry Loomis
|Rupert Friend
|Martin Krebs
|Manuel Garcia-Rulfo
|Reuben Delgado
|Luna Blaise
