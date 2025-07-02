2025

Jurassic World Rebirth

  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Gareth Edwards

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 2nd, 2025

Studio

Universal Pictures

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, covert operations expert Zora Bennett is contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.

Cast

Scarlett JohanssonZora Bennett
Mahershala AliDuncan Kincaid
Jonathan BaileyDr. Henry Loomis
Rupert FriendMartin Krebs
Manuel Garcia-RulfoReuben Delgado
Luna Blaise

