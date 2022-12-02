Juris Lapinskis - The Bootleg King

Not Available

At a time when Soviet ideologists dictated the musical taste of Soviet people, Juris Lapinskis offered an alternative. Since the 1960s, he has shared and distributed a wide variety of Western music. Music shared by Lapinskis reached people both in Latvia and Russia. And maybe thanks to him, in the 60s and 70s, Western music idols can add thousands of former Soviet citizens to their supporters. Lapinskis himself was imprisoned and repaired. At that time there was something more than music in these tape rollers, a little more on the other side of the iron curtain - a little more air and a little more freedom.