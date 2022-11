Not Available

Amitabh Bachchan plays a rich playboy who makes a bet with his friend, Vinod Mehra, which costs an innocent girl, Rakhee Gulzar, her honor. Kicked out by her father, she flees and makes a new life for herself as a singer. It takes two hours to straighten out the misunderstanding, obtain forgiveness from her father and finally reunite a reformed Bachchan with his heroine.