A documentary about the talented young guitar player and songwriter Juraj Revicky. He was a part of the generation of young people who were not prepared for the bad and the good that came to our country after the Velvet Revolution. In 1998, he was found dead of a heroin overdose in the Stoka theatre. He was 19. In spite of his short life, he left his work, which even today, after a period of time, is still extraordinary. Although he wasn’t famous, and we will never know what he could have achieved, at least, he left deep memories in the people, who knew him. He was a central character of a community of young, open-minded people and his band Pigura was their connecting point. That was Bratislava (Slovak republic) in the 90s.