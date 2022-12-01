ジャスキス ＪＵＳＫＩＳＳ

Not Available

"Following the violent biological weapon Deborah, a special investigator in the direction of the galaxy, police judge (knowing) Space Justice Justy came to the earth. Deborah who has the ability to attach to living things and to control consciousness increases the rulers one after another by contact between the bodies. The only way to capture Deborah is to kiss. Justy who has to kiss each other one after another and Justy from Justy From Justy the purely-played youth Masayoshi who was manipulated by the body controller (common name: body control) and became involved in the incident. Mai Yoshi's admiration for heroine · Sayaka and Masayoshi's seniors · Shikichi is also involved in the big uproar. Will the future of the earth be protected? What?