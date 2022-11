Not Available

So much of life is focused the achieving specific goals. But the real prize lies within the journey to reach those goals. The life of Marc Megna exemplifies the drive and persistence to be the best on and off the field. He embraced this process from his childhood in Fall River, Mass., all the way to this very day, and continues each and every day. We must realize that we all start out as just a kid from somewhere. Where we end up is on us.