This particular love song is an ironic, oftentimes caustic, commentary on the terror and pain of love, from a child's desperate attempts at closeness with his parents to an adult's relationship with a cruel and isolating world. Animated boldly with a paint brush and black ink, the action, like a continual dance, throbs to the rhythms of a five-string banjo. Shapes change, are metamorphosed, in an emotional roller-coaster trip through the subconscious.