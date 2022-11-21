Just a perfect day

Not Available

A boy and a girl riding a speedboat all alone. Two drunken women having a blast of a time in their convertible. Two cops practicing their shooting abilities, while they wait for their car to get washed. They all meet in a gas station. Innocence meets sex and power meets itself. The local band pays a tribute to the victims of stupidity. An ironic subliminal message about the authority of violence and the violence of the authority. You think, wonder, reposition your ideas and most probably end up saying "Oh what a perfect day!"