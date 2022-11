Not Available

Pepper has always been in love with Sarah, but Sarah was way out of his league--the prettiest and most popular girl in town, she had her pick of boys, and Pepper wasn't one of them (although his older brother was). Now Sarah has returned from a trip around the world--and has completely changed from the town sweetheart into a punk. Pepper sees this as an opportunity to get to know her in a way he couldn't have before.