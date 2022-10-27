Not Available

Just Another Pandora's Box

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Studio

Beijing Bona Cultural Exchange Co., Ltd

Qing Ye Se (Ronald Cheng) only knows how to be a thief, but he runs into major trouble when he accidentally steals the heart of Rose (Sun Li), an immortal fairy. During a chaotic chase, Qing gets ahold of the Pandora's Box, sending them both back in time to the Three Kingdoms era. Mistaken as a general, Qing is thrown right into the middle of the Battle of Red Cliff. Meanwhile, Rose continues to devise new ways to earn Qing's affection, even if it means having to be someone else.

Cast

Ronald ChengQing Yi Se
Gigi LeungAmbassador of Tukestan
Gillian ChungSun Shang Xiang
Eric TsangZhu Ge
Lam Tze-ChungWarrior Sunset
Betty SunRose

