Resolute in her quest to carry on her family legacy, Sandy (Nicole Brier) -- the daughter of two pro wrestlers -- plans to marry bone crusher Monster (Ken Yasuda). But when nerdy Marty Weinstein (Aaron Fiore) falls for Sandy, he challenges Monster to a match in a bid to win the wrestling princess's heart. Former bodybuilder and WWF star Joanie "Chyna Doll" Laurer and former UFC champion Don Frye co-star in this action-packed romantic comedy.