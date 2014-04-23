2014

Just Before I Go

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 23rd, 2014

Studio

Coquette Productions

Seann William Scott plays Ted Morgan, a down-on-his-luck everyman who has decided he’s had enough of the hard knocks life has thrown his way. But before saying his final adieu, Ted returns to his hometown to right a few wrongs. Enter a zany cast of characters, including Rob Riggle, Olivia Thirlby, and Garret Dillahunt, who, whilst royally messing up his scheme, manage to teach him a few clumsy, but ultimately valuable lessons.

Cast

Seann William ScottTed Morgan
Garret DillahuntLucky Morgan
Olivia ThirlbyGreta
Kate WalshKathleen Morgan
Rob RiggleRawly Stansfield
Missi PyleOfficer CT

View Full Cast >

Images

4 More Images