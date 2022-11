Not Available

JUST BREATHE is a story about a protagonist, named Raj Sinha and his battle with Mental Health. Through this film, we gain insight into his life and his road to Self-Discovery. Starring Yashu Mehta and Written & Directed by Neha Modgil JUST BREATHE also explores aspects of Self-Acceptance and Healthy Living and calls us to follow our Passion: What makes you Happy? What reminds you to Live a little Every Day?