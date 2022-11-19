Just Business

Not Available

Elizar Perla is a recently retired cat burglar who has succumbed to the temptation of one final score. The target is David Gray, famous for his collection of art and other rarities. Soon after the job, Elizar disappears, leaving his daughter Marty (Gina Gershon) distraught. Desperate, Gray approaches Marty suggesting that her father will turn up as soon as the stolen artwork is recovered. She begrudgingly accepts the offer to help him locate the art, but all is not as it seems, as the rarest of stolen pieces has value beyond ordinary currency. Written by Peace Arch