traight-to-video filmmaker David Payne writes and directs the docudrama Just Can't Get Enough: The True Story of the Chippendales' Murders. The movie opens with Nick DeNoia (Peter Nevargic) getting shot in his office. The bulk of the story takes place in the early '80s during the glory days of the Chippendales night club, owned by sleazy businessman Steve Banerjee (Shelley Malil). Innocent college graduate Chad Patterson (Johnathan Aube) gets a job at the club to make some extra money, but he manages to get corrupted by the money and lifestyle. Then choreographer DeNoia gets involved in a blackmail scandal and Steve gets illegal ideas of his own.