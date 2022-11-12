Just Do It!

Not Available

Drowning in debt and evicted from their house, a family of four comfort themselves with a few drinks at a food cart. The drunken father stumbles off to take a leak and gets hit by a truck. Their saving grace? Insurance! They find themselves with a slightly injured father, a handful of insurance money, and an ingenious new way to get rich quick. One by one, they find new ways to hurt themselves, making enough money to buy their dream house. Their luck almost runs out when an insurance investigator finds out the truth, but with a beautiful daughter and a very loose dressing gown, the family traps him and forces him to marry her. All five of them are determined to get one last big payoff… life insurance. The only question is, who dies?