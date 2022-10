Not Available

A year after the collapse of a low-budget British rom-com, documentary maker Andy Wiseman sets out to find out what went wrong. He speaks to the producer, Nicholas Johnson, an alcoholic whose office is a lap-dancing club, the writer, Flynn Beatty, living in a suburban semi, and the deluded 'visionary' director, Harlan Noble, dwelling in deserved obscurity. But as the cast and crew tell their tale, will Andy ever get to the bottom of the farrago that was 'Just for the Record'?