A multi-layered, touching comedy about a group of friends whose relationships - in the face of life adversities - are exposed to more than one test. Filip (Kamil Kula) risks his face and career for the whim of a crazy collector of Jadźka buttons (Aleksandra Domańska). The sedate professor (Krzysztof Stelmaszyk) refuses his friend's indecent request (Przemysław Bluszcz), but he secretly kidnaps himself in a virtually reckless way. Meanwhile, a close-knit group of friends (Agnieszka Więdłocha, Aleksandra Domańska, Maciej Zakościelny, Piotr Stramowski, and Marcin Perchuć) go to the mountains every year. There they discover a mystery that will change their lives forever. What will they choose? Loyalty or money? Friendship or love? Truth or lie? Own or other luck? Every choice for the heroes of the comedy "Just friendship" means trouble. Who will help them? We know: friends. Because friendship, like no other investment, always pays off.