A ghostly image emerges in the dark, weakly lights up its surrounding —a city ruin awaits renewal. Deep in the darkness, a girl murmurs a scattered diary of her lonely soul amid the city life. An intimate archive of fleeting sensations amid China’s rapid urbanization, especially on the Urban-Village, one of the most drastic scenes of Chinese urbanization. It was realized with the collaboration of young urban-villagers in Guangzhou, China.